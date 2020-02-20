RECORD DONATION AT GORDON STATE COLLEGE

The Gordon State College Foundation received the largest donation in the history of the Foundation, a landmark $255,000 gift Wednesday from Gordon State College Foundation Board of Trustee Member and donor, Dan White, who has a long history with the College.
The $255,000 landmark gift, announced during the monthly meeting of the GSC Foundation Board of Trustees, will be designated toward a combination of eight endowed scholarships, an endowed lecture series and an endowed Fine and Performing Arts Series.
"Dan's leadership and contributions to this institution and community have been outstanding," said GSC President Kirk A. Nooks. "His generosity speaks to his desire to make a difference within this region. This investment will literally be a gift that keeps on giving. We arrived at this moment because of people who built an institution that means so much to so many. Future generations will benefit from this transformational legacy. That is truly the Power of We!”
White, from Yatesville, has family members who attend Gordon. His acquaintance to the institution is not new, and he has continuously been a generous supporter of the students, the Fine and Performing Arts Program and the History Program at Gordon State College. He has been a GSC Foundation Trustee since 2015. White is the co-founder and director of The Rural Library Project, Inc., a nonprofit organization working with rural municipalities to establish new and small libraries. He is also a partner in Passive Solar Design and Construction, Inc.
“I have seen this institution grow to what it is today, an educational resource for our region,” White said. “The personal investment on my part into this institution is to help further its mission regionally and state-wide. There are many ways to enhance the experience at Gordon, and I encourage others to invest in students whose access to college education is right here. My focus is students from rural areas. It is incredible to see the changes that have occurred here over my lifetime and realize what a treasure it is. ”
Montrese Adger Fuller, Vice President of Advancement, External Relations and Marketing and Executive Director of the Gordon State College Foundation said, "This gift is transformational, and we appreciate the long lasting legacy that Dan White is leaving for the students and programs at Gordon State College for many years to come."
This is the first Fine and Performing Arts Endowment at Gordon and is a timely response to a need for the program.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Mr. White’s gift,” said Dr. Ed Whitelock, Department Head for Humanities and Programs in Fine and Performing Arts at Gordon State College. “We are helping students create experiences outside of the classroom that also benefit the arts in our service region.”
The GSC Foundation reported $656,359 in annual giving contributions for 2018-2019, and the GSC Foundation Board achieved 100 percent participation in giving to the college for 2019.
