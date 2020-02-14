GOV KEMP APPOINTS COKER AND BRODER

Kemp Names Appointments to Griffin Judicial Circuit
Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of Benjamin D. Coker to fill a vacancy on the Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court and Marie G. Broder to serve as the new Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
Benjamin D. Coker holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Risk Management, and Insurance from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law. Prior to his appointment, he served as an associate attorney and assistant district attorney, and he currently serves as District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Coker is a member of the Thomaston Bar Association, Spalding County Bar Association, Fayette County Bar Association, and he is a board member for Promise Place, a domestic violence prevention agency. He and his wife, Christy, reside in Thomaston with their children.
Marie G. Broder received bachelor's degrees in Speech Communication and Public Relations and a law degree from the University of Georgia. She has served as a law clerk and associate, assistant district attorney, and office manager, and she currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Broder is a member of the Federalist Society, Georgia Cattlemen's Association, Georgia Bar Association, Phi Beta Kappa, Daughters of the American Revolution, Spalding County Bar Association, Fayette County Bar Association, Upson County Bar Association, and Georgia Association of Women Lawyers. She and her husband, Karl, reside in Griffin with their daughter.
