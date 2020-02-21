PIKE CO SO CAPTURES DEKALB SUSPECTS

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies captured two suspects from an armed carjacking that took place in Dekalb County. Deputies attempted to stop a stolen Nissan Rogue at 8:08 p.m. last night. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued on Highway 19 southbound through Zebulon.
The suspect tried to turn onto Highway 109 (east) and was unable to make the turn due to their speed. After becoming stuck in the mud, on the property of Life Springs Church , the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Five occupants ran in different directions from the scene.
A short time later one of the suspects was found hiding in the Dollar General. Angelo Barnett Jr., 18 years old from Lithonia, was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun and the key fob to the vehicle. An additional suspect, Keith Stewart , 17 years of age from Lithonia, was also captured in the parking lot of the Dollar General.
The vehicle that was pursued by deputies was reported to have been taken on February 13th during an armed carjacking in Dekalb County. Inside the vehicle a mask was located along with other items that will be submitted for DNA testing.
Charges including theft by receiving motor vehicle , carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and numerous traffic violations are being filed against the suspects in custody.
The other suspects have not been located at this time and investigators are working to identify them.
Sheriff Jimmy Thomas would also like to thank the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for providing an additional K-9 to assist
