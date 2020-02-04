Tuesday, February 4, 2020
SPALDING CO. COMMISSIONER HAWBAKER ARRESTED
On February 4, 2020, Spalding deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants for simple assault (Family Violence) and disorderly conduct on Spalding County Commissioner Don Hawbaker. As deputies approached 1121 Satilla Court, they were met with gunfire from within the residence. Donald Hawbaker (64 W/M) was taken into custody. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been notified and will be assisting Spalding deputies with the investigation. Additional details will be made available as the investigation continues
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:59 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment