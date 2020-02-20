LOCAL CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP MEETING

The Local Caregiver Support Group will meet at Monday, March 2nd, at
4:30 PM at St. Peter the Rock Catholic Church (located at 3594 Barnesville
Hwy., also known as Thomaston Rd.) in Thomaston, GA. All caregivers are welcome.
Caregivers can come in and head out as needed. They can also bring
along the ones they care for.
This group meets regularly on the first Monday of every month.
To sign up for a monthly email newsletter for caregivers, please contact Caroline at qucollins@gmail.com. You can also call her at 470-338-8274 for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment