DAVID SCOTT BACHELOR GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

STAFF REPORT :::
The Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office on Thursday obtained a conviction against David Scott Batchelor, who stood accused of the long-term heinous sexual abuse of a daughter.
The four-day trial was held in Upson County, and was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder and Assistant District Attorney Ashton Fallin.
Batchelor was charged with having sexually abused his daughter over the course of years.
Officials say his victim, along with other girls subjected to his abusive pattern of behavior, testified against Bachelor.
Batchelor was convicted of rape, incest, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Upon conviction, Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Batchelor to two consecutive life sentences to be served in prison to be followed by ten years on probation.
“I want to thank everyone on our team that worked so hard for this case to be resolved in this manner,” Fallin said. “We in the District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight for children and keep predators like this off of the streets.”
Broder praised the child victims, speaking of the courage and strength required to prosecute their predator.
“These types of trials are so difficult for everyone involved, especially the child victims. They have to testify about the most heinous things that have happened to them in front of people they’ve never met. That requires true courage,” Broder said. “I am so proud of the victims that bravely took the stand last week and so thankful to the jurors for believing the voice of a child.
