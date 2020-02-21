Friday, February 21, 2020
ARMED ROBBERY IN GRIFFIN
On Thursday, February 20, 2020, between 8:00 and 8:15 pm, Officers with the City of Griffin Police Department Uniform Patrol Division were dispatched to Marco’s Pizza on Highway 16 West in reference to a robbery that occurred in the area of Turner Street. Officers learned from the victim that an order for food items had been called in and the address given for delivery was 603 Turner Street. The delivery driver arrived at the Turner Street address and saw a male standing on the porch. The victim then advised the male put a handgun to his head and demanded all the money in the driver’s possession. The victim stated there was between one hundred and two hundred dollars in the money bag. Based on the description of the suspects and their clothing provided by the victim, an Investigator in the Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement Unit (CAGE) reported that he had been out with the subjects just prior to receiving the call at Marco’s. Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the suspects. The suspects were detained and transported to the Griffin Police Department for further investigation. Based on evidence and information uncovered during the ensuing investigation, two adults and two juveniles have been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime. The suspects are identified as: Djuan Head age 19 Andre Head, age 18. Female juvenile, age 15 and Male juvenile, age 12
