STATE REP KEN PULLIN NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION

“I have been so honored and humbled to be able to serve District 131 and the State of Georgia for the past 2 years," Pullin said in the post. "I will never forget all the friends I’ve made and the support you have given me and my family. I pray that we can continue our friendships over the upcoming years.”
Pullin also said, “I also want to thank my wife, my children, and my mom for all their help, support, and love. Serving is a team effort and I’ve got a great team! I love you all so much! God Bless, Ken.”
District 131 includes all of Pike and Upson counties as well as the southern portion of Lamar County.
No comments:
Post a Comment