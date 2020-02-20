Bridge Underwater

The bridge on Dripping Rock Road at the Upson County / Pike County line is closed due to flooding on Elkins Creek. Emergency Management Director Martha Ann McCarty told Fun 101 that the water has begun to recede slightly but there is more rain in the forecast for early next week.
The bridge is constructed of wood and once the water is low enough, it will need to be inspected before traffic will be allowed back on it.
There is also flooding reported on Adams Ferry Road near the Flint River in the southern part of the county.
Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road, according to FEMA, a foot of water will float most vehicles.
