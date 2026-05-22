UGA ATHLETIC ASSOC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LAKE OCONEE, Ga. — A fiscal year 2027 budget of $239.1 million was unanimously approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors at its annual spring meeting that concluded Friday.
The budget projection for 2027 represents an 8.2 percent increase from the 2026 budget. A growth in revenue is expected due to an increase in Southeastern Conference distribution and expanded ticket revenue in football due to the Georgia/Florida game being played in Atlanta, among other factors.
Day two agenda items included presentations from student representatives Lauren Baker and Kaila Jackson as well as a student wellness committee report from faculty athletics representative professor David Shipley.
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