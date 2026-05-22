GORDON STATE'S PRESIDENT LEAVING

BARNESVILLE, Ga. – Gordon State College is reflecting on a period of significant institutional growth and momentum following the announcement Friday that President Donald J. Green has been confirmed as president of Valdosta State University by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG). Since arriving at Gordon State in 2023, Green has led the college through a period of strategic advancement centered on student success, enrollment growth, workforce alignment and campus revitalization. Under his leadership, Gordon State launched the “Future Forward” strategic plan, a multi-year roadmap focused on accelerating degree completion, strengthening student support systems and aligning academic offerings with the evolving needs of Georgia’s workforce. The college achieved a record Fall-to-Fall retention rate of 64.5% in 2025, marking a 13% increase over the previous year
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