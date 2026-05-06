Wednesday, May 6, 2026

G-DOT WANTS PUBLIC INPUT ON PIKE CO PROJECT

 

Please do not reply to NewsReleases@dot.ga.gov.    
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For Immediate Release
April 21, 2026
 
Contact: Gina Snider 706.646.7532
District Three Communications

Georgia DOT Requests for Feedback on a Bridge Replacement Project, Pike Co, Williams Mill Road at Little Potato Creek

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is requesting review and feedback on the proposed project. We appreciate your participation in this process.

This project proposes to replace an existing bridge on County Road (CR) 25/Williams Mill Road at Little Potato Creek Tributary in Pike County, located approximately 3 miles northeast of the city of Meansville. Traffic will be maintained on an offsite detour. The existing right-of-way (ROW) for CR 25/Williams Mill Road is approximately 60 feet. The project will require approximately 4,000 square feet of permanent easement for construction of slopes.

GDOT has placed information about the proposed project at https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/PublicOutreach.aspx. The information on the website is provided in place of an in-person meeting allowing the public to review the proposed project, provide feedback, or write in with questions.
 

Comments will be accepted concerning this project until May 21, 2026. Written statements may be submitted to:

Ms. Amber Phillips

State Environmental Administrator

Georgia Department of Transportation

600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor

Atlanta, Georgia 30308

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:00 AM

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