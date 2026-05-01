THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL 5/5/26

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
MAY 5, 2026 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for April 23, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Manager’s Report
1. Second Read and Vote of Rezoning Request for Multiple Parcels on Cottage Court (Parcel Nos. T21 182, T21
183, T21 184, T21 184A, T21 186, T21 187, T21 193, T11 140A)
2. Second Read and Vote of Special Use Permit Request of 328 N Hightower Street (Parcel No. T22 100) to
Operate as a Used Merchandise and Thrift Store
3. Public Hearing and Vote of Variance Request for 1082 Highway 19 North (Parcel No. 043C 003)
4. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plat for Multiple Parcels on Cottage Court
5. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plat for 5136 Indian Trail (Parcel No. 046 055)
6. Discussion and Potential Approval of Bid Award for 2024 CDBG Water & Sewer Improvements
7. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Safe Sidewalk Proposal for Silvertown West
8. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plans for the Boy Scout Hut at Greatest Generation Memorial Park
9. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Letter of Support for Approved LIHTC Project
10. Discussion and Potential Authorization of RWHI Development Agreement Amendment
11. Discussion and Potential Approval of Appointment to Historic Preservation Commission
12. Discussion of Potential Land Transfers to the Urban Redevelopment Authority
G. Other Business
H. Executive Session
I. Adjournment
No comments:
Post a Comment