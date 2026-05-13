STATEMENT FROM T-U REC DIR. ERIK FOSTER ON TEE BALL INCIDENT

The Thomaston-Upson Recreation Department does not tolerate any form of physical altercation, violence, or conduct that negatively impacts the safety and integrity of our programs. Recently, two coaches were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in the City of Thomaston pursuing Disorderly Conduct charges under the applicable city ordinance. Those legal matters are being handled independently by the proper authorities and are separate from Recreation Department disciplinary actions.
After reviewing the situation, the Thomaston-Upson Recreation Department has determined that both individuals will be suspended from all coaching activities for the Summer, Fall, and Winter sports seasons. Neither individual will be eligible to return to coaching duties any earlier than the Spring season of 2027, and any potential return will be contingent upon successful completion of an approved anger management course.
As a department, we are committed to maintaining a safe, positive, and respectful environment for all athletes, families, coaches, officials, and spectators. Behavior that compromises those standards will not be tolerated, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken when necessary.
Erik Foster
Director of Parks & Recreation
706-975-4394
101 Civic Center Drive
P.O. Box 470
Thomaston, GA 30286
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