DR. WAINE KONG OF THOMASTON HAS A NEW BOOK

THE ESSENTIAL TEACHINGS OF CONFUCIUS: MY YEARNING FOR THE WISDOM OF MASTER KONG Basil Waine Kong, Ph.D., J.D. (Jamaican)
600 pages of wisdom and guidance that will profoundly enrich your life. Published by Spines, Kindle: $9.95; Softcover: $30.00; Hardcover: $45.00.
Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. In fact, do me a great favor, in addition to buying a copy, send one to a friend. You will be doing them a huge favor---lots to discuss!
Confucius readily admitted that he was a transmitter of knowledge, not the creator. The “I Ching” (Book of Changes) is attributed to King Wen of Zhou preceded him by 500 years.
"He who learns but does not think is lost. He who thinks but does not learn is in great danger." — Confucius
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