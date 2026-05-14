ANDY HAY CHIEF NORTHSIDE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Mr. Andrew "Andy" Hay Jr., age 76, of Meansville, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at The Gardenias Assisted Living.
Mr. Hay was born on May 19, 1949, in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Andrew Hay Sr. and the late Mary Pitts Redwine. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Bell Hay, stepfather, Frank Redwine, and brother Tony Hay.
Andy is survived by his son and daughter in law, Jason and Rikki Hay, grandson, Kasen Hay, granddaughter, Ryan Olivia Hay, son Adam Hay and his partner, Lindsey Philpott, grandchildren, Doc Hay, Rilyn, Colt, Fiora, two nieces and several cousins.
Andy has always been an avid car guy! He loved going to car shows and driving around the cars he had. He was the Chief of Northside Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and loved every minute of it. He retired from the Georgia Department of Revenue in 2004. After his retirement, he spent most of his days hanging out at Corley's Garage. He was well known around Thomaston and never met at a stranger.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. from Northridge Church. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
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