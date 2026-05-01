UPSON BOC WORK SESSION 5/6/26

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Work Session
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
9:00 A.M.
Thomaston/Upson County Airport Meeting Room
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER
Chairman Dan Brue
II. NEW BUSINESS
a. Discussion on recommendations for roof repairs for the Drake Building,
Archives and Jail from Merik
b. Discussion on the usage of Body Cameras for the Tax Assessor’s
Employees
c. Discussion to add additional roads to the 2026 Resurfacing Project
d. Discussion to repair the Kendall Branch Culvert on Logtown Road
e. Update on the 2026 1st Quarter Financials
f. Discussion on the annual 2025 Budget Amendments
g. Discussion on the use of SPLOST funds for capital repairs per the
Town Creek Sewer Agreement
h. Discussion on the usage of SPLOST funds for the renovation of the
former Probate Court office for Building & Zoning
i. Update on the Zoning Ordinance
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