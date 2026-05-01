Friday, May 1, 2026

UPSON BOC WORK SESSION 5/6/26

 UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Work Session

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

9:00 A.M.

Thomaston/Upson County Airport Meeting Room

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Dan Brue

II. NEW BUSINESS

a. Discussion on recommendations for roof repairs for the Drake Building, 

Archives and Jail from Merik

b. Discussion on the usage of Body Cameras for the Tax Assessor’s 

Employees

c. Discussion to add additional roads to the 2026 Resurfacing Project

d. Discussion to repair the Kendall Branch Culvert on Logtown Road

e. Update on the 2026 1st Quarter Financials

f. Discussion on the annual 2025 Budget Amendments

g. Discussion on the use of SPLOST funds for capital repairs per the 

Town Creek Sewer Agreement

h. Discussion on the usage of SPLOST funds for the renovation of the 

former Probate Court office for Building & Zoning

i. Update on the Zoning Ordinance

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:31 PM

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