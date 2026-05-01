EX-UPSON CO SHERIFF DON PEACOCK HAS PASSED

ogginsfuneralhome321@gmail.com
Donald Peacock passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.
Donald dedicated his life to service and community. He honorably served with the Georgia State Patrol for 34 years before continuing his commitment to public service as Sheriff of Upson County, where he faithfully served three terms. Throughout his life, Donald was known for his integrity, leadership, and unwavering dedication to helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jewel Peacock, and his beloved wife, Cheryl Peacock.
Donald is survived by his sister, Joyce Wilder; his son, Eric Peacock and his wife Amy; his daughter, Kim and her husband Clay; and his cherished grandchildren, Cole (fiancé' Sara-Lee), John Michael, Brayden, Nathan, and Khloe.
If you ever met Donald Peacock, you met a new friend. His warmth, kindness, and genuine spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his many friends and extended family for the visits, thoughts and prayers during this time.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. from Northridge Church. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Northridge Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Valorous Church at 2100 Firetower Rd. Little River, SC 29566, or Northridge Church at 430 Hickory Ridge Rd. Meansville, GA 30256.
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