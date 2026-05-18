UPSON COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER MEMO

Upson County’s next delinquent tax sale will be held October 6th, 2026. Any properties that are still due for 2025 taxes or before will be submitted to this sale on June 5th, 2026. At that time, tax sale fees amounting to $225.00 per parcel will be added to the amount of taxes due. These fees include pre-levy costs and the cost of a title search for each property. We highly encourage anyone still owing 2025 property tax to have your account paid in full before June 5th . This does not apply to any properties still under BOE appeal for the 2025 tax year. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the Tax Office at 706-647-8931
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