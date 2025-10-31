UPSON CO. JEFF DAVIS BRIDGE DELAYED

Upson County...The Jeff Davis Bridge over Ten Mile Creek bridge closure will be extended until mid-December 2025
Thomaston, GA—The Jeff Davis bridge closure has been extended until mid-December 2025.
GDOT recognizes that projects' schedules will change due to weather, on-site conditions and extenuating circumstances. We are working closely with all partners on this project to complete the projects as quickly as possible. As always, GDOT appreciates the traveling public’s patience while traveling through construction zones or detours.
