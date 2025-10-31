CITY OF THOMASTON FIRE DEPART. VS. PD SOFTBALL GAME

4th Annual City of Thomaston Fire Department vs. Polie Department Softball game.
Friday November 7, 2025, at 7pm
Silvertown Ballpark
Gates open at 6pm
Tickets – Adults $5; Children 11 and under $3
There will be concessions.
All proceeds from this year’s game are going to the Gavin Reed Mission, an incredible organization dedicated to preventing childhood drowning through water safety education, accessible swim lessons and supporting families affected by drowning.
Come join the fun and cheer on your favorite team for a great cause!
Donations can be made through:
CashApp: $TheGavinReidMission
Paypal: @reidytoswim
Show your donation confirmation at the field entrance to gain entry.
