THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 11/4/25

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
NOVEMBER 4, 2025 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for October 21, 2025, Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Manager’s Report
1. Public Hearing and Potential Approval of a Variance Request for Parcel Number T21 060 (321 North Center
Street) for MLKJ Holdings, LLC
2. Discussion and Potential Approval of Electric Department Equipment Expenditure
3. Discussion and Potential Approval of Historic Tax Credit Resolution
4. Second Read and Potential Approval of Cemetery Ordinance Regarding Permits
5. Discussion and Potential Approval of Cemetery Permit Draft
6. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Variance Moratorium
G. Other Business
H. Executive Session
I. Adjournment
