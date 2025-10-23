UPSON SHERIFF KILGORE REPORTS A SHOOTING

At approximately 12:13pm on October 23,2025 deputies responded to 286 Martin Luther King Dr. in the Lincoln Park community of Upson County to a shooting. Upon arrival we located 67 year-old Johnny Alford suffering from a gunshot wound to the head from a 12 gauge shotgun . He was transported by EMS and flown by Air Ambulance ￼to a hospital in Macon for treatment. 25 year old Samantha Alexis Henderson of THOMASTON was taken ￼into custody and charged with aggravated assault
This investigation is active and ongoing
No comments:
Post a Comment