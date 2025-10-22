GSC HIGHEST STUDENT RETENTION RATE

BARNESVILLE, Ga.,– Gordon State College recorded its highest student retention rate since becoming a bachelor’s degree-granting institution in early 2010, reflecting an 11.3% year-over-year increase. The fall 2024 cohort reached a 64.5% retention rate, marking a significant step forward in the college’s ongoing momentum.
Retention, which measures the percentage of first-time, full-time students who return from one fall semester to the next, highlights the success of GSC’s continued focus on student achievement and academic excellence. Enrollment also showed strong gains during the fall B-term. Student credit hours nearly doubled compared to the previous year, from 2,926 in fall 2024 to 4,963 in fall 2025.
Dr. Scott Shubitz, executive director of workforce development, who oversees many of GSC’s retention initiatives, attributes the achievement to the college’s strong student support network.
“There’s no single solution to improving retention,” Shubitz said. “We’ve approached it through consistent effort, collaboration, and an investment of time and care to ensure every student feels supported in their journey.”
A safe and welcoming campus continues to strengthen students’ connection to the Highlander community. Through focused investments in safety, facilities, and engagement, GSC creates an environment where students feel supported and confident in reaching their goals. Expanded supplemental instruction and new living-learning communities in nursing, education, business, engineering, and first-generation pathways build on that foundation. These cohorts bring students together to learn, grow, and lead with shared purpose.
At the center of these efforts is the Student Success Center, which provides comprehensive academic and personal support to help students reach their full potential. The professional advising team offers individualized guidance to keep students on track toward graduation, while a series of workshops, study sessions, and networking opportunities help them build essential skills for both college and career success.
Faculty also play an integral role by serving as mentors and academic coaches, offering personalized attention that reinforces Gordon State’s commitment to every student’s success.
“As more students across the region recognize the quality of programs like nursing, education, and business, the results speak for themselves,” Shubitz said. “Things are great at [GSC], and they’re getting even better every day.”
