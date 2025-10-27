EARLY VOTING CONTINUES IN GA.

Just a friendly reminder - if you have not voted early, there is still time! Early voting continues today - October 31st 8:30 am - 5:00 pm at the Thomaston Upson Civic Center on Civic Center Drive.
Don't miss the opportunity to be a voice in this important special election for Public Service Commission, Upson Probate Judge, and on the Floating Local Option Sales Tax to reduce property taxes!
Thanks!
The Upson Republican Party
Lisa Pierce, Chair
Todd Willis, Vice Chair
JD Stallings, Treasurer
Tami Boyle, Secretary
No comments:
Post a Comment