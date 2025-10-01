FROM UPSON TAX COMMISSIONERS OFFICE PROPERTY VALUES UNDER APPEAL

FROM TAX COMMISSIONERS OFFICE PROPERTY VALUES UNDER APPEAL WITH THE BOARD OF EQULIZATION AND AMOUNT OF TAXES DUE FOR 2025. Properties under appeal that are to be heard before the Board of Equalization any time after the Nov. 20th, 2025 property tax due date, will be required to pay 85% of the 2025 tax amount by the Nov. 20th due date without penalty. After the appeal is heard and settled by the BOE, then adjustments to the tax bill; resulting in either additional tax owed or refund due, will be processed and mailed to the property tax owner. If the adjustment results additional tax owed, then the taxpayer will be sent a bill and given an additional 60 days to pay the tax amount due.
