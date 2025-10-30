GSP REPORT ON A PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 74 EAST

A black 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling west on State Route 74 near Ja Ann Drive. An intoxicated pedestrian was standing in the westbound lane, near the center line. The Ford F-150 struck the pedestrian with the driver’s side headlight and front bumper. The pedestrian was transported to Atrium Navicent Medical Center in Macon with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian has a contributing factor in the crash and was charged with O.C.G.A. 40-6-95, Pedestrian Under the Influence.
Driver of the Ford:
William Braddy (34 Years of Age)
Milner, GA 30257
Passenger of the Ford: (77 Years of Age)
Ronnie Braddy
Thomaston, GA 30286
Pedestrian:
Dustin Robinson (35 Years of Age)
Thomaston, GA 30286
