UL ELEMENTARY VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

Upson-Lee Elementary School students will present the annual Veterans Day program for the community on Monday, November 11, at 6 PM at the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center. The program will pay tribute to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Services. Local veterans are encouraged to attend and will be recognized during the program. The program is free of charge and open to the community. The Fine Arts Center is located on the campus of Upson-Lee High School at 268 Knight Trail.
