NEWS FROM GORDON STATE COLLEGE

As part of the institution’s Strategic Plan, a five-year road map that includes monitoring and reporting data to appropriate stakeholders, the day started with Dr. Alan Burstein, who was named the college’s Chancellor’s Learning Scholar (CLS) for 2019. Burstein, a Professor of Business for the Department of Business and Social Sciences has served as director of Institutional Research and Division Chair and in other roles for the college as well.
Burstein shared the results of a recent Community College Survey of Student Engagement specific for Gordon State College students. Burstein specifically focused on applying the results of the 2019 CCSSE study to Gordon’s Highlander EDGE. EDGE stands for the qualities that set Gordon State graduates apart: Engaged Innovators, Dedicated Scholars, Gifted Communicators, Ethical Leaders.
“To enhance our student success, we have to take the information we have from the CCSSE and begin to sharpen The Highlander EDGE,” Burstein said. “This is our first attempt to measure the EDGE. We demonstrated strength in engaged innovators and critical thinking. We need to increase our opportunities for ethical leadership and dedicated scholars.”
The CCSSE study reflected Gordon students rated their experience as good or excellent, which Berstein stated speaks volumes to the efforts of faculty and staff.
Gordon State College also made significant gains in retention efforts. Freshmen retention of the fall 2018 freshmen class increased to 58.2%, an increase of 10% over fall 17 freshmen retention. Gordon State College also led among state colleges and ranked third in the system overall last year in percentage of first year students taking 15 or more credits in fall semester. These data points are key indicators that Gordon State College is making significant improvements in student success, and these trends will also help us build enrollment.
Assistant vice president for Academic Excellence Peter Higgins reported the college experienced significant improvements in subgroups of retention. African-American male retention was up about 13 points, and residential students were retained at a higher rate than commuting students for the first time in several years, he stated.
Also, students who earned an A, B, or C in the new first-year seminar, FIRE 1000, were retained at more than 70 percent and 14 points higher than freshman who did not enroll in FIRE 1000. First-Generation Students (defined as students with neither parent having attending college) who passed FIRE 1000 were retained at 73 percent, which is 3.5 points higher than the retention rate for “Continuing Generation” Students (students who have parents who earned a baccalaureate degree).
Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness Britt Lifsey explained how the USG system provides institutions with the productivity of academic programs.
