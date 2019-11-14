TU SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES BULLYING

At the Tuesday, November 12, meeting of the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education, the Board approved the 2020-21 district calendar. Students' first day of school will be Wednesday, August 5. Thursday, May 27, will be the last day. ULHS graduation will be held on Friday, May 28.
In other business, the Board heard reports from the school principals regarding bullying prevention efforts and the procedures used at each school once a student has reported a bullying incident. Upson-Lee Middle School uses a school-wide bullying prevention curriculum that is presented to students each year by the school counselors. Both Mrs. Gulley and Dr. Price stated that most of the bullying incidents reported at ULMS and ULHS have originated outside of the school on social media. All principals reported that both the administration and the school counselors play key roles in educating students about bullying prevention and investigating any reported incidents.
