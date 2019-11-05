GA DOT LANE CLOSE UPSON CO. 19 NORTH

Upson County...
Lane Closure on US 19/Georgia 3 Northbound This Week for Widening Project Excavation
What: Crews working with the Georgia DOT project to widen US 19/Georgia 3 in the Thomaston area will be excavating near the roadway, and will close a northbound lane of traffic from the East County Road intersection to the Wynnbrook Drive intersection this week, from Wednesday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. each day. Signage and orange and white barrels will be used to block entry to the closed lane, and motorists are urged to slow their speeds through the work zone and stay alert to the workers and their equipment.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day
Where: US 19/Georgia 3 northbound from East County Road to Wynnbrook Drive in the Thomaston area, Upson County, Georgia
No comments:
Post a Comment