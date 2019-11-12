BERRY GLOBAL HOSTS NETWORKING NIGHT AT GORDON STATE

Plant Manager Richard Composto and Human Resources Manager April Asher shared the variety of products designed and created by Berry Global Inc. with Gordon State College students Business After Hours networking Monday night.
Berry Global manufactures plastic food film in its PVC Resinite Division in Griffin. The Griffin site opened in1970 and has benefited from five plant expansions on its existing 90 acres. Berry in Griffin employs a staff of 300.
Worldwide, Berry Global boasts $14 billion in sales, 49,000 employees and 355 facilities.
Composto said resumes should tell a story and should be clean, innovative and organized. Asher stressed resumes should be free from spelling and grammatical errors. She said education and roles with responsibilities are important highlights for graduates. They both encouraged students to create a professional Linked In account and carefully consider their posts on social media accounts.
“You have one chance to make a good impression,” Composto said. “Everyone is nervous. Don’t overstate your accomplishments but accurately state your skills. Be confident in what skills you have to offer.”
They hire skills and attributes, not always for disciplines in some areas of the production process but science and math backgrounds are always helpful as well as engineering. Problem solving skills, collecting data and quality control are helpful in protecting the company’s formula.
Asher told students to watch their body language and any clothing distractions. “When you are interviewing by phone, have your resume in front of you and know what you want to do with your degree,” she added. “When you are in person, you should know your history and don’t read your resume in front of me in the interview.”
Many Berry products are featured in grocery stores or restaurants as a film to cover food or package products.
Griffin’s plant is a larger plant for the corporation with 25 PVC blown film and 14 finishing lines. Griffin’s location at 1201 South Pine Hill Road is one of two plants in Georgia, with the other in Calhoun
