SHOTS FIRED AT MONROE CO. DEPUTY

At approximately 7:50 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding on I-75 South near mile post 191. The vehicle, a 2013 Lincoln Sedan, did not stop and the Deputy gave chase. Near mile post 184 south, the Deputy attempted to perform a P.I.T. maneuver. However, as the Deputy began to move in, the passenger of the vehicle leaned out of the vehicle and fired three shots at the patrol car with one of those shots hitting the patrol car in the front passenger headlight. The vehicle continued to travel down I-75 south and exited at the Rest Area. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into some trees. The driver and passenger of the vehicle immediately exited the vehicle on foot and each individual went separate directions.
Upon a search of the vehicle, Deputies discovered 5.1 ounces of suspected Meth, 1.3 ounces of suspected Cocaine, multiple size bags, a black scale and one gun.
With the assistance of Forsyth Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the driver of the vehicle was captured near Pea Ridge Rd. and Hwy. 41 at approximately 12:30 am with a second gun in his possession. The driver was identified as Eugene Coreyl Wilson of Covington, Ga.
Wilson will be charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing/Attempt to elude an officer, Driving without a License, Reckless Driving, Speeding 130+/70, VGCSA x2, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
During this time, the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Justin Michael Donley of Rockmart, Ga. The search for Donley continued through the night into the morning. At approximately 8:20 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Donley entered the BP station at the Rumble Rd. exit. The clerk at the store attempted to stop Donley, however, Donley took off on foot and he tried to wave down a vehicle. Deputies arrived at the scene and apprehended Donley minutes later near Jenkins Rd. and Rumble Rd.
Donley will be charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, VGSA x2 and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Both Wilson and Donley are currently being held at the Monroe County Jail and additional charges may be pending. Please see attached for Booking Photos.
Also, the Sheriff will be giving an interview at 2 pm today at the Sheriff's Office.
