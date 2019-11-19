GDOT INSTALLING RUMBLE STRIPS

|This week, Georgia DOT crews are starting a project to install rumble strips on 15 state routes in eight counties throughout west central Georgia. The work will be done in overnight shifts from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night of the week except for Saturday nights (and those nights affected by holiday restrictions). Engineers anticipate that the entire project will take three months to complete, weather permitting.
Rumble strips are comprised of long lines of short indentations milled into a roadway's asphalt or concrete, and they are usually located along the edges of a roadway's outer lanes or along the center line. Their purpose is to alert inattentive drivers when they are in danger of crossing into opposing lanes of traffic or off the roadway by making a low rumbling sound and vibration when a car's tires drive over them.
The rumble strips will be installed on the following state routes in the order listed below, starting tonight. It is unknown how long it will take for each highway to be completed:
The rumble strip installations will require a 'rolling' lane closure around the crews and their equipment. As the vehicles and equipment move down the highways, a lane of traffic will be closed around them. Motorists are urged to watch for signage as well as the vehicles in the work zone while driving on these state routes overnight. If a driver encounters the crews, they are encouraged to slow their speeds and be alert while maneuvering around the work zone.
- Taylor County - Georgia 128
- Taylor County - Georgia 22
- Talbot County - Georgia 90
- Talbot County - Georgia 41
- Talbot County - Georgia 36
- Upson County - Georgia 36
- Lamar County - Georgia 36
- Lamar County - Georgia 7
- Butts County - Georgia 36
- Butts County - Georgia 42
- Henry County - Georgia 42
- Henry County - Georgia 155
- Pike County - Georgia 18
- Pike County - Georgia 362
- Spalding County - Georgia 16
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
# # #
No comments:
Post a Comment