SMALL BUSINESS SAT. NOV. 30TH/DT CHRISTMAS MARKET

Along with a special showing of FROZEN 2 at The Ritz Theatre at 4pm and topping off the evening with our famous Christmas Light Parade, as an American Express® Neighborhood Champion.
Main Street announced today that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, it will host an event as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 30. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
Downtown Thomaton will be hosting a Main Street event on the Square to celebrate all of our Small Local Businesses for Shop Small Saturday. The stores and resturants will be open downtown, hosting their Christmas specials along with outside vendors hosting sidewalk sales. Come out and find those unique decorations or gifts for the Holidays.
We will also have free Santa pictures in the Courthouse from 2pm till 6pm and Home Depot will be hosting Santa’s workshop again, for the kids to make something special after their time with Santa. The Ritz Theatre will be Showwing FROZEN 2 at 4pm and the Christmas Light Parade will start at 7pm. We have a wonderful, funfilled day for our community to come out and enjoy and Shop Small, Shop Local, Support your community!
Keep an eye out for the list of all the participating businesses and their local deals that you can take advantage of on Black Wednesday and Shop Small Saturday, on the Main Street Facebook Page! https://www.facebook.com/MSdowntownthomaston/
