South Metro's News Leader
Friday, November 8, 2019
HOLBERG WINS MAYOR OF GRIFFIN AGAIN AFTER RECOUNT
A FRIDAY RECOUNT IN THE CITY OF GRIFFIN MAYOR'S RACE GAVE CITY COMMISSIONER DOUG HOLBERG THE SAME MARGIN OF VICTORY---15 VOTES OVER OPPONENT DAA'OOD AMIN. THE VOTE WILL BE CERTIFIED THE FIRST OF THE WEEK.
