Friday, November 8, 2019

HOLBERG WINS MAYOR OF GRIFFIN AGAIN AFTER RECOUNT

A FRIDAY RECOUNT IN THE CITY OF GRIFFIN MAYOR'S RACE GAVE CITY COMMISSIONER DOUG HOLBERG THE SAME MARGIN OF VICTORY---15 VOTES OVER OPPONENT DAA'OOD AMIN. THE VOTE WILL BE CERTIFIED THE FIRST OF THE WEEK.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:29 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)