PIKE CO COMMISSIONERS RAISING TAXES

PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The Pike County Board of Commissioners today announces its intentions to increase the 2025 property taxes it will levy
this year by 23.70 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for
property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices
on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an
increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors
is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the
assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will
produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no
reassessment occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Pike County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the
rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Pike County Board of Commissions may finalize the tentative budget and set
a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express
their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Pike County Courthouse,
16001 Barnesville St, Zebulon, GA, on August 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM and on August 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM
No comments:
Post a Comment