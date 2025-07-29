THE UPSON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PRESS RELEASE ON TAX MILLAGE

The Upson County Board of Commissioners today announces its intentions to increase the 2025 property taxes it will levy this year by 5.22 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
Increases in County insurance as well as health care insurance premiums have necessitated an increase in the millage rate. The Upson County Board of Commissioners is tentatively set to approve a millage increase of 0.469 mills over the 2025 rollback millage rate. The revenue generated from this increase will be used to support County maintenance and operations and ensure a stable fund balance for the General Fund.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The fiscal year 2025 budget adopted by the Upson County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Upson County Board of Commissioners set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex, 106 E. Lee St., Suite 140, Thomaston, GA on August 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. and on August 26th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
