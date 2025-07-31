U.S. SENATOR JON OSSOFF HAS DEFEATED A MOVE TO DEFUND THE CDC

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has defeated an effort to defund the CDC in the Senate.
Earlier this year, the Trump Administration proposed to Congress as part of their budget request a 50% cut in funding for the CDC of approximately $4 billion. Sen. Ossoff has repeatedly been outspoken in defense of the CDC and against the Trump Administration’s continued war on the CDC, including pressing the Trump Administration’s Budget Director on their proposed cuts.
Today, Sen. Ossoff successfully defeated this effort to slash CDC funding in the U.S. Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services and Education funding bill. The bipartisan appropriations bill maintains normal levels of funding for the CDC, a significant win for the Georgia-based agency.
