MOTORCYCLE WRECK IN UPSON CO

On July 24, 2025, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a crash occurred on Hannah’s Mill Road near Manley Road in Upson County, involving a motorcycle and a truck. The motorcycle (driven by Kaitlynn Singletary of Thomaston, GA) was traveling north on Hannah’s Mill Road, attempting to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed over the centerline, into the path of a pickup truck (driven by Bill George of Thomaston, GA) traveling south on Hannah’s Mill Road, resulting in a head-on collision. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries resulting from this crash and was airlifted to a hospital.
