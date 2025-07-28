Monday, July 28, 2025

MOTORCYCLE WRECK IN UPSON CO

 On July 24, 2025, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a crash occurred on Hannah’s Mill Road near Manley Road in Upson County, involving a motorcycle and a truck. The motorcycle (driven by Kaitlynn Singletary of Thomaston, GA) was traveling north on Hannah’s Mill Road, attempting to negotiate a curve.  The motorcycle crossed over the centerline, into the path of a pickup truck (driven by Bill George of Thomaston, GA) traveling south on Hannah’s Mill Road, resulting in a head-on collision. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries resulting from this crash and was airlifted to a hospital.

