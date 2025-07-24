Thursday, July 24, 2025

UPSON BOC TO CONTINUE SEARCH FOR NEW CO MANAGER

 Upson County Board of Commissioners

July 24, 2025

For immediate release

The Upson County Board of Commissioners appointed County Chief Financial Officer, Allen Salter, as Interim County Manager effective Tuesday, July 22, 2025.  Salter will serve in this role during the recruitment process for a new County Manager.

During an Executive Session Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners decided to continue their search to fill the County Manager position.  The Board of Commissioners is committed to selecting the best candidate to manage the County’s daily activities to ensure that county residents and taxpayers receive the most efficient and effective services from county departments and employees.

Regards,

Dan R. Brue II

Chairman, Board of Commissioners | UPSON COUNTY


