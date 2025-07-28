GA-PROTECT ABUSE VICTIMS

🚨 GEORGIA: IT’S TIME TO PROTECT VICTIMS — NOT ABUSERS 🚨
I’m calling on every Georgia lawmaker to pass bold and life-saving domestic violence reforms in the 2026 legislative session. Georgia’s current laws are failing victims — and it's costing lives.
I’ve officially submitted a 16-point legislative package to every State Senator and Representative, including:
✅ Mandatory arrest for all abusers (no more warnings)
✅ No bond for domestic violence offenders
✅ Minimum 5-year prison sentence — no early release
✅ Felony charges for ALL domestic violence arrests
✅ Public registry for domestic violence offenders
✅ Firearm ban for abusers
✅ Court-supervised visitation only
✅ Name & Social Security protection for survivors
✅ A DV Court in every county with trained judges
✅ More state funding for victims to escape safely
✅ better training for law-enforcement personal to recognize domestic violence with
MANDATORY YEARLY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CLASSES AND COURSES
Victims shouldn't have to beg for protection while abusers walk free. I won’t stop fighting until these reforms become law. 💪
If you’re a survivor, an ally, or simply someone who believes in protecting innocent lives — please share this post.
Tag your Georgia representatives. Let them know we are DONE being silent.
ALSO A LOT MORE VALUABLE DETAILS ARE ON MY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PETITION ON WHAT I AM ASKING LAWMAKERS TO PASS WHICH I NOW HAVE OVER 1030 SIGNATURES AS OF RIGHT NOW
Here's the petition https://chng.it/qXR95LnRyM
📞 Contact me to join the advocacy campaign:
📧 eugeneallison2024@gmail.com
EUGENE ALLISON
706-975-7370
No comments:
Post a Comment