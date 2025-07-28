Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Atrium Health Navicent Campus Clinic at GSC
What: Gordon State College and Atrium Health Navicent invite media and guests to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Atrium Health Navicent Campus Clinic. The clinic will serve students, faculty, and staff, along with others within the Highlander campus community.
When: Monday, August 4, 2025
9 a.m.
9 a.m.
Where: Gordon State College
Exterior of Gordon Commons C
419 College Drive
Barnesville, GA 30204
Barnesville, GA 30204
Details: The ceremony will mark the official opening of the on-campus clinic, a collaborative effort to enhance access to healthcare for the campus and surrounding community. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility following the ceremony
No comments:
Post a Comment