NURSING HOMES IN GA. AT RISK DUE TO POTENTIAL MEDICAID CUTS

A recent Brown University study has identified 37 nursing homes in Georgia that are at risk of closure due to potential Medicaid cuts included in a new federal budget bill. The study focused on facilities with a high percentage of Medicaid patients (85% or more) and low occupancy rates (less than 80%). ￼While a complete list of all 37 nursing homes wasn't provided in the search results, several are specifically mentioned:
Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.
Arrowhead Health and Rehab in Clayton County.
PruittHealth Marietta in Cobb County.
The Cottages at Rockmart in Polk County.
Twin View Health and Rehab in Emanuel County.
Providence of Sparta Health and Rehab in Hancock County.
Sparta Health and Rehab in Hancock County.
Magnolia Manor of Midway in Liberty County.
Tattnall Healthcare Center in Tattnall County.
Glenvue Health and Rehab in Tattnall County. ￼
The study also indicates that several counties have multiple at-risk facilities, including: Baldwin, Bibb, Fulton, Hancock, Muscogee, Tattnall, and Wilcox. ￼
