BARNESVILLE . COM REPORTS DISCOLORED WATER IN BARNESVILLE

We wish to inform the residents of Barnesville, Georgia, about a recent issue concerning our drinking water reservoir. Due to changes in the Edie Creek watershed and heavy rain events, a lake turnover has occurred, resulting in elevated levels of manganese in the water supply.
The City of Barnesville and the Water Department are aware that some residents are experiencing discolored or brown water. This has occurred as a result of the excessive rainfall over the past several weeks, which has impacted our local reservoir system. In response, we promptly adjusted our water treatment processes to address this concern.
During heavy rain events, natural sediments and minerals—such as iron and manganese—can be washed into the reservoir from surrounding soils and stream banks. Additionally, storm runoff stirs up materials that have settled at the bottom of the reservoir. When these sediments and minerals move through the water treatment and distribution systems, they can cause tap water to appear brown, yellow, or tea-colored.
This discoloration is aesthetic only and does not pose a health risk. Extensive testing confirms that the water remains safe to drink, bathe in, and use for all household purposes. The discoloration typically resolves as the system naturally clears and water flow returns to normal.
Residents may notice:
A temporary brown or yellow tint in tap water.
Staining on laundry or plumbing fixtures if discolored water is used.
Improvement after running cold water from a faucet for several minutes may occur.
We understand this situation is inconvenient and unsettling. Our team is actively monitoring the system and will continue to make any necessary adjustments to restore normal water clarity as quickly as possible.
We are pleased to announce that the manganese levels have been successfully oxidized, and the water quality now meets and exceeds the standards established by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (Ga EPD). Water plant staff have been working around the clock to fix this issue. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this period as we work diligently to ensure the safety and quality of our drinking water. We want to reassure everyone that the water is safe to drink. The elevated manganese levels were the cause of the discolored water.
If your water remains discolored after flushing, or if you have any concerns, please contact The City of Barnesville to put in a work order for flushing if applicable.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we manage the effects of recent weather conditions.
Thank you.
City of Barnesville
