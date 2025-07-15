UPSON-LEE NJROTC SUMMER ORIENTATION CAMP GRADUATION CEREMONY

Join us as we celebrate the achievements and dedication of our cadets who have successfully completed the 2025 Upson-Lee NJROTC Summer Orientation Camp. These cadets excelled in physical fitness; military drill along, putting together the navy uniforms, working together and military discipline. They’ve put hard work in the past week to be a part of Upson’s NJROTC program. Come support our future leaders as they are formally recognized for their hard work, teamwork, and commitment to excellence for the NJROTC program. The ceremony will be held at the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center on Thursday 07/17/2025 at 10:00 a.m.
