SUBSTANCE ABUSE TOWN HALL IN THOMASTON

Beyond The Bell Substance Use Town Hall Meeting Acknowledging Veterans
Date: Thursday July 24, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM-7:30 PM
Location: Macedonia Baptist Church 512 N Hightower Street Thomaston, GA 30286
Please come out and engage in conversation regarding the dangers of alcohol and drugs in our community as well as other issues you feel need attention. This event is free and open to the public. Share your thoughts, concerns and idea for us to make Thomaston a great place to live.
Refreshments will be served
