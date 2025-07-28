GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS KICK-OFF

GSCS Staff Kick-Off the New School Year with a Back-to-School Celebration
Griffin, GA – On July 24, the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Back to School Celebration brought all 1400+ staff together for a motivational kick-off to the 2025-26 school year at Oak Hill Church.
The drum lines of both Griffin High and Spalding High welcomed staff. GSCS Students, Alayna Wilson (Rehoboth Road Middle), Grayson McGavin (Carver Road Middle), Rondell White (Spalding High), Barbara Aguinaga (Spalding High), Jalah Gordon (Griffin High), Walker Blalock (Spalding High) and Jayluntee Davis (Futral Road Elementary), served as emcees for the event.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren addressed the staff about being a team, not just in words but in action, in attitude and commitment. He gave the example of a rowing team and explained that even though they may sit in different positions, they are united by one goal: to move forward together. Warren stated, “Every student, every colleague, every family that we serve, deserves our best and our best only happens when we row together. Let this be the year we move as one team, one voice and one mission.”
Staff were entertained, encouraged and inspired by keynote speaker Willie Spears. Willie Spears is an educator, a football coach and author who uses humor to deliver interactive presentations focused on motivation, leadership and professional development. Spears spoke with GSCS staff about the importance of building strong relationships with students. Spears said, “You have to connect before you correct.” He also gave classroom management tips, shared inspirational stories and the importance of staying positive. Spears encourages staff to "Bring the Positive" to this new school year.
Moreland Road Elementary Teacher Jodi McGavin was revealed as the 2025-26 District Teacher of the Year and was surprised with $3,000 and a gift basket, including free meals for a year, from Partner In Education Chick-fil-A of Griffin. The Teacher of the Year 1st Runner-Up, Quyleen Barham from Jordan Hill Elementary, received $2,000 and a prize pack from Chick-fil-A of Griffin and the 2nd Runner-Up, Daniel Goodmond from Griffin High School, received a $1,000 and a Chick-fil-A prize pack.
More staff recognition occurred with the naming of the 2025 Classified Employees of the Year, GSCS Counselor of the Year, GSCS Media Specialist of the Year and School-Level Teachers of the Year. Congratulations to the following:
2025 GSCS Counselor of the Year – Wendy Whedon, Crescent Elementary2025 GSCS Media Specialist of the Year – Melissa Davis, Spalding High School
2025 GSCS Classified Employees of the Year:
Nutrition – Barry Boggs
Technology – Ed Aragon
Maintenance – Sherri Burdette
Clerical – Jurrena Watson, Moreland Road Elementary
Transportation – Todd Coats
Custodian – Minerva Diaz, Spalding High School
Paraprofessional – Jaynessa Miller, Cowan Road Middle School
Nurse – Brenda Folds, A.Z. Kelsey Academy
