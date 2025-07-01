UPSON SHERIFF KILGORE ANNOUNCES ARRESTS

NEWS RELEASE
On June 30, 2025 at 10:18 pm deputies responded to a call at 121 Robinson Street, Thomaston to an unresponsive person. Upson arrival, Denard Johnson,19, of the same address was located in a bedroom of the residence. Johnson was deceased. Conditions inside the residence were deplorable with so signs of adequate medical care, general care or sustenance for Johnson, who was a disabled person.
Johnson’s mother, Alisha Johnson, 37, and her boyfriend, Maurice Montgomery, 48, were arrested and charged with felony Neglect of a Disabled Person and are being held in the Upson County Jail.
Johnson’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. Other charges could be possible pending determination of the cause of death by the crime lab.
Anyone with further information in this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. David Walker at 706-646- 7906
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
July 1, 2025
