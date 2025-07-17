STATE HOUSE MEMBER BETH CAMP SELECTED LEHI

ATLANTA – State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord), chair of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee, was recently selected to participate in the Legislative Energy Horizon Institute (LEHI), a nationally recognized program designed to educate state leaders on North America’s energy infrastructure and policy.
“I’m honored to be part of this prestigious program and look forward to bringing back knowledge that will help shape sound energy policy for Georgia,” said Rep. Camp.
LEHI brings together legislators, governors’ advisors and policymakers for informational sessions led by energy industry experts. Participants gain insights into the electricity, natural gas, oil and renewable sectors, as well as the regulatory frameworks that govern them. Graduates earn a certificate in energy policy planning from the University of Idaho.
Legislators who are selected for LEHI commit to an in-depth, two-part program taking place in the summer and fall. Through the institute, legislators learn how to make informed policy choices by increasing their knowledge of complex energy issues.
Founded in 2009 through a partnership with the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region, the U.S. Department of Energy and the University of Idaho, LEHI has trained over 440 policymakers across North America.
Representative Beth Camp represents the citizens of District 135, which includes Pike County, as well as portions of Lamar and Spalding counties. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves as Chairman of the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee. She also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, Judiciary Juvenile, State Planning & Community Affairs and Ways & Means committees.
